Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a third Lee County Elementary School employee has died of COVID-19.

The school reporting that counselor Ronda Estes died following a battle with COVID.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm we have lost a dear friend and colleague this afternoon due to a covid related illness,” Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson told the Herald-Leader in a statement.

“Our elementary guidance counselor, Ms. Rhonda Estes, was a special part of the Lee County (Schools) family for over 31 years. We send our deepest condolences to her family. Our staff and community are heartbroken and we ask for your prayers as well as some space and time to grieve in this most difficult situation,” her statement said.

Lee County Elementary custodian Bill Bailey died earlier this month. An instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary School, Heather Antle, also died from COVID-19 in late August.

Last week, the educator group Kentucky 120 United had reported that at least 33 Kentucky school employees had died of COVID-19.

This latest death, as well as the death of a Shelby County High School teacher, raises that toll to at least 35.

Estes’ vaccination status is not known at this time.

