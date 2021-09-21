Advertisement

Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a third Lee County Elementary School employee has died of COVID-19.

The school reporting that counselor Ronda Estes died following a battle with COVID.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm we have lost a dear friend and colleague this afternoon due to a covid related illness,” Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson told the Herald-Leader in a statement.

“Our elementary guidance counselor, Ms. Rhonda Estes, was a special part of the Lee County (Schools) family for over 31 years. We send our deepest condolences to her family. Our staff and community are heartbroken and we ask for your prayers as well as some space and time to grieve in this most difficult situation,” her statement said.

Lee County Elementary custodian Bill Bailey died earlier this month. An instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary School, Heather Antle, also died from COVID-19 in late August.

Last week, the educator group Kentucky 120 United had reported that at least 33 Kentucky school employees had died of COVID-19.

This latest death, as well as the death of a Shelby County High School teacher, raises that toll to at least 35.

Estes’ vaccination status is not known at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
KSP: Two killed in crash in Bell County
Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close

Latest News

A police car.
Police: Man arrested for assaulting officer, resisting arrest
WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in a car accident Wednesday night.
Charleston City Councilman dies in car accident
Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines
Gov. Jim Justice stands firm on not mandating vaccines