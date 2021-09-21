Advertisement

A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson

WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.(Grey Matters 5K/10K)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a health update on our morning forecaster Brandon Robinson.

Over the weekend, Brandon posted on social media that he is back in the hospital.

He suffered what appeared to be COVID-19 symptoms, however, it turned out that he had developed blood clots.

He is now in stable condition and has tested negative for COVID-19. As of now, he is resting and recovering at Whitesburg ARH and told us Monday that he is feeling better. Doctors at Whitesburg ARH were also able to remove the staples from his head following brain surgery to remove a tumor earlier this month.

He is not expected to be back at work this week.

Please continue to keep Brandon and his family in your prayers.

