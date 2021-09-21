Governor Andy Beshear congratulates KSP on new commercial weigh station

EAST POINT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Floyd County on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting on a new weigh station.

The scale house originally opened in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Kentucky State Police were finally able to celebrate with a ribbon cutting this week.

“Kentucky is making infrastructure and technology upgrades every day to better serve all Kentuckians, keep our state safe and provide critical resources to a skilled workforce to move our communities forward as we continue our economic momentum,” said Governor Beshear. “This new facility features enhanced technology to ensure large trucks are in compliance and drivers are operating them safely on the US 23 corridor and beyond.”

KSP Captain Jamie Collins said the scale house project was possible thanks to funding from the KYTC and will go a long way to improve highway safety in Kentucky.

