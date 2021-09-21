Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high

Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of...
Governor Andy Beshear spoke Friday afternoon about the results of the special session of General Assembly.(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,391 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday.

873 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,287 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 664 people remain in the ICU, with 445 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 11.95%

As of Tuesday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Rockcastle County leads the state with an incidence rate of 196.8 per 100,000 people. Clinton County, just west of Wayne County, Ky., fell into the yellow category Tuesday, with an incidence rate of 9.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing: some signs improve, others remain worrying
WYMT morning forecaster Brandon Robinson remains in stable condition at Whitesburg ARH.
A health update on WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Harlan County woman
Third employee from Lee County, Ky. elementary school dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Supplies are running low for monoclonal antibodies in Eastern Kentucky.
Supply running low, monoclonal antibodies in high demand
The River Fog Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, has been canceled...
Williamsburg’s River Fog Festival canceled
A portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort, between the state Capitol and Annex buildings, is set...
Portion of Capitol Avenue in Frankfort set to be closed to enhance security
An attorney weighs in on landlords’ authority to require tenants be vaccinated for COVID-19