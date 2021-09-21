Governor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s positivity rate dips below 12%; deaths remain high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,391 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday.

873 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,287 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 664 people remain in the ICU, with 445 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 11.95%

As of Tuesday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Rockcastle County leads the state with an incidence rate of 196.8 per 100,000 people. Clinton County, just west of Wayne County, Ky., fell into the yellow category Tuesday, with an incidence rate of 9.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.