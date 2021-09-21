Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Officials holding press conference after four FCPS schools evacuated over bomb threats

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four FCPS schools have been evacuated:

School officials say “out out of an abundance of caution” they evacuated Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

They say law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threats. According to school officials, complete inspection of the buildings will take law enforcement several hours.

Many relieved parents have been showing up at the schools to pick up their students. One student said he was pretty anxious not knowing what was going on.

“It was kind of scary because you don’t know what’s happening,” said Frederick Douglass sophomore Preston Howard. “You don’t really know what’s going to go on so you’re just sitting there with no answers, and you have a bunch of questions that you can’t get answered.”

All afterschool activities are canceled.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins released this statement to parents:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

In issues of health and safety, we will always communicate directly and honestly with our families. We are writing to make you aware that out of an abundance of caution we are evacuating Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return. We will keep you updated on this developing situation.

Demetrus Liggins, PhD

FCPS officials say they will hold a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. ET with Superintendent Liggins and FCPS Police Chief Martin Schafer.

This is a developing story.

