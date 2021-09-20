Unsettled weather pattern to begin the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms will be possible for the first half of the week, but a cold front brings drier, cooler air by Wednesday afternoon.

Today through Tuesday

We start out the work week on a soggy note. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. We stay warm and muggy under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

Into tonight, we remain under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be possible through the overnight hours. Temperatures do not fall very much as we bottom out in the upper-60s. We will also keep an eye out for patchy fog through the overnight hours.

On Tuesday, the forecast doesn’t change too much. Showers and storms will be possible as we remain under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Incoming Cold Front

A cold front will sweep through the mountains on Wednesday morning and bring more showers and storms. However, we begin to clear out and dry out as the day goes on. Temperatures begin to fall behind the front as cooler, drier air settles into the region. Highs top out in the lower-70s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Thursday looks to be a gorgeous day. We see plenty of sunshine and blue sky with much cooler temperatures. Highs stay in the low-to-mid-60s with lows falling into the mid-to-upper-40s. It will feel more like Fall as we end the work week.

Another beautiful day is in store on Friday. We stay mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the lower-70s. Lows will fall into the upper-40s.

The Weekend

Another cold front looks to move through the area on Saturday. This will bring more showers and storms across the mountains. High temperatures stay in the lower-70s with lows in the lower-50s.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies return to the mountains. Once again, high temperatures reach the lower-70s with lows in the lower-50s.

