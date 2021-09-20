Summer’s Final Countdown continues as a fall front looms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After yet another summer like weekend in the mountains, we’re getting ready to usher in a new pattern as a fall front heads our way this week.

Tonight through tomorrow night

Another afternoon of dodging spotty showers and storms Monday and into this evening as well. For the most part, showers and storms should diminish as we pass the sunset hour, but we can’t completely rule chances out. Another mild and muggy night with lows in the middle 60s, as well as some of that dense valley fog.

Yet another afternoon of mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon as moisture surges ahead of our fall front. We’ll see chances for showers and storms begin to ramp back up starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening and overnight as our front draws closer. Clouds and showers keep highs in the middle to upper 70s, with overnight lows falling back into the low 60s.

Ushering In Fall with Fall Weather

Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:20 p.m., and just in time, fall weather looks to arrive. Off and on showers and storms look to continue as our front works through the area. At this moment, rainfall totals don’t look off the charts, but that’s something we’re watching very closely. The clouds and showers, along with our cooler airmass ushering in, will keep highs Wednesday afternoon near 70° or so. And as showers slowly end, lows fall back to near 50° overnight! And there’s more where that can from.

Absolutely beautiful fall weather finally arrives Thursday with sunshine breaking out as we go through the morning hours. That’ll only allow us to warm into the low to middle 60s for highs! That same trend looks to continue right on into the weekend!

Highs through the weekend look to stay around 70° or so, with overnight lows in the middle and upper 40s! Yep, fall is finally here!

