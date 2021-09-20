Seven months after devastating floods, London church holds grand reopening

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Freedom Christian Fellowship Church in London held its grand reopening Sunday afternoon.

Nearly seven months after flooding left the church badly damaged, the sanctuary hosted a large congregation for service at 2 p.m.

Senior pastor Jerry Lewis has been with the church for 27 years and he’s never seen anything like the flooding that hit them earlier this year.

But the collective effort of the past seven months has brought services back into the sanctuary.

“The effort of the church - it’s unbelievable because they stepped up at a time when you almost felt helpless,” Jerry said.

Dustin Lewis and his company True Colors were the main contractors, as they put in flooring and drywall and also painted.

“To see it now is really breathtaking for us,” Dustin said.

“I have been excited almost since it’s happened and that excitement has only built,” said Jerry.

Jerry’s excitement was matched by the energy of the congregation. A message of perseverance pervaded the service, which jerry says happened by chance.

“My daughter is the keyboard player,” Jerry said. “I did not tell her what I was going to be preaching about today.”

But given what the community has been through, it allowed him to lift the congregation into a new era with a new church.

“All the songs, everything that they did set up my message,” said Jerry. “So I just came in like someone was on base and I was hitting lead or something…it was an amazing thing how it all just came together.”

The service concluded with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

In 34 years of ministry, Jerry says that this is the most excited he’s ever been. He also noted masks are optional at the church, and that those who are still uncomfortable coming in-person are able to watch online.

