Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County

Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To men are reported missing by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Darrick E. Young, 31, and Arnold Young, 62, were last seen on September 18 at 199 Incline Drive in Williamsburg. Police say they were last seen in a silver Nissan Altima.

A release from the sheriff’s office says they are suspected to be together.

Police also said Darrick requires daily medicine, which he did not have when seen last.

If you have any information, you can call 911 or Whitley County Police at 606-549-6017.

