New addiction recovery center opens in Perry County

BrightView location Perry County
BrightView location Perry County(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As people across the country already deal with daily life stressors, another heartbreaking reality exists.

“The opioid epidemic is running rampant especially in Eastern Kentucky” said Clinical Supervisor Angela Hall. “People are searching for various substances just to not have feelings. We’re in a very rural area and there’s not a lot of resources or opportunities.”

While already a known issue facing the region, the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse for a variety of reasons.

“With everything that is going on right now, we have seen that multiple people are afraid to come in,” said Operational Director Whitney Ritchie. “They’re mostly staying home and self medicating. With that we’re getting high rises in overdoses.”

Working to help those in need are staff at BrightView, an addiction recovery center. A new location was unveiled on September 13th in Perry County.

“...is a Suboxone medically assisted treatment facility that can help people get off of meth, heroin, opioids, things like that. So they can try to achieve and maintain self sufficiency,” said Hall.

While only the second location opened in Eastern Kentucky, BrightView staff say they welcome people with open arms.

“It’s what I was made to do. My whole life has been pretty much to help someone,” said Treatment Counselor Ben Easterling.

They also provide numerous services.

“We offer individual counseling, group counseling, of course the medication assisted treatment,” said Easterling. “We also offer peer support and we work alongside of social services and community resources.”

Easterling said he encourages those seeking help to not be afraid nor ashamed to come forward.

“I tell them to come on in here,” he said. “We’re definitely do not judge anyone. We will meet you where you are and do our best to help you.”

For more information on BrightView click here.

