National Gear Up Week is being celebrated in Perry County Schools

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September 20th-24th is National Gear Up Week. Monday, Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini and County Judge Executive Scott Alexander signed a proclamation showing their support for the program this week in Perry County Schools.

“By signing this, Mayor Happy Mobelini and Judge Executive Scott Alexander are backing this and are supporting of the Gear Up National Week and also throughout the rest of the year,” Christian Callihan, Project Director of Gear Up Soar, said.

Gear Up is a program that helps increase academic performance and the rate of graduation for students. It prepares students and their families for college or a job right out of high school by sharing knowledge and advice on preparation and financing. The overall goal is to see that every student is able to be successful in the future.

“It’s helped me really just get my work done, it’s helped me understand work better and my academic institution has helped me a lot,” Coby Hall, Perry Central Gear Up student said.

National Gear Up Week celebrates the positive impact the program has locally and the progress students are making.

