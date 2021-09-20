Knott County officials prepare for 2021 Fall Horse Trail Ride

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are preparing for the upcoming 2021 Knott County Fall Horse Trail Ride.

Officials have been busy trimming, cleaning and registering, getting the trails at the Mine Made Adventure Park ready to go for the highly anticipated event.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said the environment should keep things safe no matter the turnout.

“We’ve got hundreds of acres of room here to camp, spread out,” he said. “I think it’s very COVID friendly for the campground here and people, they do scatter why out behind me for miles.”

Dobson said they expect a good turnout, despite the pandemic.

“I feel comfortable with the 2,000-2,200 range coming out to enjoy a fun filled week here at the Knott County Fall Horse Trail Ride,” he said.

Dobson said this event is both necessary and beneficial.

“Keep promoting tourism, a big boost for our local economies,” he said. “Our local businesses, they can’t survive without events like these taking place. Bringing new people in to spend money in our communities.”

One local restaurant, Pig in a Poke Hindman, confirmed that necessity.

“We just had the Gingerbread Festival pass by, that brought us some business in too, but we really look forward the trail ride helping out,” Manager Blake Baldridge said. “Especially with an outdoor event, people can be encouraged to get involved with that and get out and help our community.”

Baldridge said they had to adapt in case of low attendance during the event by implementing family friendly takeout meal options.

“That way they can stay kind of off to themselves if they want to eat in their car or eat in the little lot, they pull into at the trail ride, things to allow that,” he said. “So, we hope that we are doing our part to help people feel safe and be able to participate in the event in the community.”

Dobson said the county is encouraging everyone to stay safe.

“Just use your best judgement,” he said. “If you don’t feel safe coming out and being around a lot of people, even though we’re spread out, stay at home.”

The event takes place September 26th and ends October 2nd.

