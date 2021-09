LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats will host rival Florida in a primetime face-off.

Kickoff will either be at 6 p.m. on ESPN or 7 p.m. on SEC Network based on the results of this weeks’ games.

The other slot will be filled by Mississippi State at Texas A&M.

This will be the Cats’ second home night kick of the season.

