Kentucky State Police investigating death of Harlan County woman

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KSP announced the opening of a death investigation for a Harlan County woman on Monday.

Kayla Massingale was originally found unresponsive in the Coldiron Community on August 27.

She was found by officers from Kentucky State Police Post 10 and transported to Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital, before being taken to Hazard ARH later on.

She was originally listed as a “Jane Doe” but was identified as Massingale later. She was pronounced dead on September 2.

After an autopsy, no foul play is suspected.

Police say an unrelated investigation involving Massingale was reported in August and is still ongoing.

