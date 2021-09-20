JCPS using statewide salary incentives to bring retired teachers back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a state bill reopened the door for retired teachers in Kentucky, Jefferson County Public Schools is trying to recruit more of them into the classroom.

Senate Bill 1, agreed upon by state lawmakers nearly two weeks ago, allows retired Kentucky teachers to return to the classroom full time, earning a full salary while also retaining 100 percent of their pensions.

“That’s going to be a difference maker for us,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We are going to actively recruit our retired teachers.”

Pollio told reporters he believes the salary/pension incentives will help the district fill several vacancies.

JCPS’ Chief of Human Resources Aimee Green-Webb told WAVE 3 News the district currently has 190 teacher vacancies. Green-Webb said the recruitment efforts could help fill roughly 600 positions throughout the district.

“We are seeing critical needs in vacancies across the board at higher numbers than we have ever in the past, even last year during COVID,” Green-Webb said. “And so we really, really need that support of our retired teachers to help fill those vacancies and provide that support to kids.”

Green-Webb said several teachers have already applied for jobs since SB1 was passed.

One of them is Joann Samuels.

The 27-year veteran hasn’t taught full time in a classroom full time since 1999, but the new incentives were too good for her to pass up.

Samuels’ first day at Hartstern Elementary was Monday.

“What they’re offering retired teachers, I would be a fool not come back, you know,” Samuels said. “And knowing that I do have the patience, I do have the love for the children, that made my final decision.”

Samuel said she also still has passion to give, and guide students through their education, and hopes former educators will take advantage of the new opportunity as well.

“With COVID and everything like that, I just feel like there’s a need for me,” she said.

Last week, the JCPS School Board voted to require mandatory COVID vaccines or weekly testing for staff members. Employees must submit their decision on vaccine or testing compliance no later than October 14, 2021.

