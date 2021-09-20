Groups ‘tug’ across state lines to clean tires from the Tug Fork River

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Friends of the Tug Fork River is working to grow its circle and keep the clean-up efforts rolling in the river shared by Kentucky and West Virginia.

“We see the Tug Fork River as the second ride in our outdoor adventure amusement park,” said Friends of the Tug Fork member, John Burchett.

The group has completed several “Tire Tug of War” events over the last two years, bringing volunteers and state organizations to the Tug Fork River to take on an enemy that is often hidden beneath the swift waters.

“It’s a war against tires in the river,” said Burchett.

Group founder Pete Runyon said the idea behind the Facebook page started five years ago as a way to share and compare fish for people who were out on the banks, but form there it grew into a grassroots effort to clean up the community as tourism becomes on of the hot topics in the region.

“So, we’re starting with the tires and in the worst spots that we can find and getting those out first. And it’s made an impact on our community,” said Runyon. “People are now aware that we’re trying to do something good and beautify our communities and leave something for our children and our people.”

Now, the group brings together official organizations like the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet to drag more than 3,240 tires from the depths of a section of the river in the South Williamson area.

According to organizers, the states working together, paired with the volunteers and the work crews from the Pike County Detention Center, create a hopeful group working under one mission.

“The goal of Friends of the Tug Fork was to bring the two states together. The river is the state line. And we’ve had tremendous cooperation,” said Burchett.

Monday, groups added around 500 recovered tires to the list, pulling them from a section of the river near Central Avenue. The group plans to meet again Wednesday, pending weather concerns, and also hopes to meet at the end of the month. You can follow their plans here.

