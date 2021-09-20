Advertisement

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky offers grant opportunity for Floyd County women in business or education

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 Lillian Mae Taylor Fund is a grant opportunity for Floyd County women entrepreneurs, women in education, and women who promote the health and well-being of other women.

This $1,000 grant opportunity is in memory of Lillian Mae Taylor, a Floyd County native who dedicated her life to serving and uplifting other women.

“Oh, it could mean everything to the women,” said Kathy King Allen, Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “Whether they’re an educator or whether they’re a business owner. A thousand dollars could make a tremendous impact.”

With this grant, the Lillian Mae Taylor Grant Committee will select a woman, including individuals identifying as female (she/her/hers), who own and operate their own business, work as a K-12 educator, or promotes the health and wellness of women in Floyd County. Applicants may ask for up to $1,000 and must specify how they plan to utilize funds.

Information on the application process can be found on the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s social media pages or you can call them at (606) 439-1357. Applications are due October 1st, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

