Firefighters from across the state head to Lexington; join LFD’s 150th anniversary celebration

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The last year and a half has been crazy, right?” said Firefighter Todd Houston with the Lexington Fire Department.

Crazy may be an understatement for the first responders working on the front lines during the pandemic. Which makes this weekend a perfect time to celebrate the Lexington Fire Department’s 150th anniversary.

“Now that things are outside, people can social distance. They can get out, enjoy the weather, spend time and hopefully help us make a big deal of it.”

Houston has been with the department for 18 years now.

“I’m a big tradition person and the fire industry itself is based a lot on tradition. You don’t see a whole lot of other industries or jobs where people spend $50, $60, $70,000 restoring a vehicle they rode on or like because it’s a fire truck.”

And Sunday, Houston was joined by firefighters from departments across the state, kicking off a week of events with the Fire Truck Muster. Showcasing vehicles from their first motorized truck in 1911 to the trucks first responders use today. Then heading through downtown for their first parade in seven years.

“It helps you realize and appreciate what the people who worked in this department 150 years ago went through.”

To inspire a new generation of young fire fighters.

On Tuesday, the department will host an open house at their oldest station, Station 2. It’s from 6-8 P.M.. And there will be tours and food open to the public.

