Advertisement

Fewer freshmen, more grad students: The COVID generation changes college enrollment

First-time freshmen at UofL and other universities could be called the COVID generation.
First-time freshmen at UofL and other universities could be called the COVID generation.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First-time freshmen at UofL and other universities could be called the COVID generation.

During their high school years, they had to endure remote classes and a loss of socialization from canceled school activities.

Many come from homes where parents also had to deal with disruptions to jobs and income. As a result, their numbers on campus are smaller.

UofL reported Monday that the latest freshman class is 6 percent smaller than last year’s.

The university views it as part of a national trend where students are looking to save money and go to college closer to home.

“That additional investment to go far away and to live in a residence hall and to spend those additional dollars,” UofL Admissions Executive Director Jenny Sawyer said, “I think COVID did impact some of those decisions.”

At the University of Kentucky, freshmen numbers are reported as flat compared to last fall. But in the COVID-influenced environment, breaking even with last year is viewed as an accomplishment attributed to more aggressive financial assistance options.

“Probably the single-biggest barrier we found in the research we’ve done to students being successful is if they have concerns or worries about financial needs,” UK spokesman Jay Blanton said. “So if we can alleviate that, then we remove a big barrier to their success.”

While freshmen numbers were down, UofL also reported graduate school enrollment growing by 2 percent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been life-altering for so many, and we are encouraged that more students are seeking post-graduate-level degrees,” UofL President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “It is such a thrill to see a vibrant campus once again, and we are confident of a bright future for all our students.”

Bellarmine, also concentrating on being more affordable and more attractive to local students, reports a 4-percent increase in first -time students and a 54-percent increase in students transferring from other colleges.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
KSP: Two killed in crash in Bell County
Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
Darrick Young and Arnold Young reported missing in Whitley County
Police: Two men reported missing in Whitley County
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
One Harlan County native shares the stories of her family and upbringing with people all over the world

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 80 deaths since Friday
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
“Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Vaccine hesitancy reduced to approximately 1/3 according to a recent vaccine poll