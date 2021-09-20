Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to honor childbirth center nurses at Parkwest Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County will honor the nurses at the Childbirth Center at Parkwest Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

The library program continues to reach newborns, thanks to labor and delivery nurses across the community, especially the unit at Parkwest Medical Center, according to a spokesperson.

The partnership has allowed the library program in Knox County to maintain the highest rate of enrollment of any urban program in the country, despite limited community events over the past two years, authorities from the program said.

Aside from online registrations, the nurses at Parkwest are the number-one registration partners. As a thank you, the Imagination Library will honor the nurses at the Childbirth Center at Parkwest with the Seeds of Imagination Literary Award.

“By helping parents register their babies for Imagination Library before they’re discharged, these nurses ensure that infants born in their hospitals have access to books from the very beginning. Children registered at birth will receive 60 books before they graduate at age five,” a spokesperson said.

The Imagination Library said there are many reasons that show why it is critical to read to newborns, including:

- At birth, children have most of the neurons they will ever have.

- Reading aloud stimulates language and cognitive development.

- The number of neurons doubles in size by the first year.

- By age three, the brain has reached 80 percent of its adult volume.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is responsible for registering children, reaching out to families, and most importantly, raising money to support the program in the community.

Every month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County mails one, new age-appropriate book to all 20,000 registered children in the area.

Throughout the shutdown, all Knox County children enrolled in our program continued to receive a free book each month, according to program officials.

Due to the mass of books that are sent out to Knox County every month, the program is looking to raise $250,000 dollars every year.

The program is currently in the middle of our “Sowing Seeds, Growing Readers” fundraising campaign. People can donate by visiting the official website.

