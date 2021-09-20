Children might be able to get vaccinated soon

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors in southern Kentucky are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated once the shot is approved for younger ages.

Kids between the ages of five and 11 currently cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine, but when they are able, health professionals think it will be a good idea for them to get the shot.

“Our children probably need that COVID vaccine just to protect themselves and protect their families,” said Karen Likens, a nurse practitioner at Hoskins Medical.

She also said children often pick up germs at school and end up infecting others at home. She added that children are less likely to be as sick as adults.

“They generally have headaches, the common cold type systems, the majority,” said Likens. “The certainly come in contact with a lot of people, a lot more than their grandparents or great grandparents at home.”

Jennifer Tyler has an 11-year-old daughter who cannot get the vaccine.

“I feel like it is important for her health and the health of others,” she said. “For the health of our community.”

Likens said children will experience few side effects other than a sore arm.

Whenever the vaccine is approved, children will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.