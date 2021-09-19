Advertisement

Whiskey Bear bar expands, moves to new location

The last original tenant of The Barn at The Summit is relocating.
The last original tenant of The Barn at The Summit is relocating.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another small business is leaving The Barn Food Hall at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Whiskey Bear will be open until Oct. 3. The owners will expand in their new location in Beaumont, with the goal to open early next year.

The bar is the last original tenant of The Barn.

When Daniel Marlowe and his wife opened Whiskey Bear in the barn four years ago, they planned to stay put for a while.

“We definitely planned on being here for longer than 4 years. That was certainly the goal,” Marlowe said. “We were hoping to, maybe if the concept worked, be able to grow new locations while still keeping this one.”

The pandemic changed all of that. Whiskey Bear continued to lose neighbors in the food hall.

“It was a long time coming over the last 18 months or so,” Marlowe said. “When The Barn closed due to COVID-19, we saw the writing on the wall knowing at some point the landlord would end up releasing the large space that was The Barn. At that point, we would probably have a hard time laying claim to that patio, and I think the patio is a big part of our concept wanting to be able to enjoy the beautiful evenings and days that we get, especially in spring and fall.”

Marlowe said he and his wife pivoted, knowing they needed to have a patio and other COVID-friendly businesses practices in place.

“We wanted to be able to really involve families and children into the fold as well and in doing so, creating a concept like Addie’s, as a fast-casual concept for people who are wanting to have a quick in and out lunch or dinner,” Marlowe said.

He said Addie’s would serve artisan-style pizza. He and his wife are taking their pandemic-proof pizza and cocktails to Beaumont. The bar will be located near J Render’s. Marlowe said it would feature a large patio that would be designed to feel like an oasis.

Marlowe said he’s planning for Whiskey Bear to reopen around early to mid-February of 2022.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Senate President Robert Stivers responds to Governor Beshear’s comments
The Breaks Interstate Park's potential of becoming a major outdoor recreation attraction is...
‘The sky is the limit’: City of Pikeville & Breaks Interstate Park given grant to collaborate and stimulate growth in the region

Latest News

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
For Henderson, life’s a daily battle filled with symptoms like short-term memory and balance...
Lexington survivor makes a difference during Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash