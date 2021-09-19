Advertisement

UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash near Russell Cave Road and New Circle Road in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Fayette County Coroner said 27-year-old Leonel Suarez was the only person in the car. Police aren’t sure what happened, besides the fact that the driver veered off the road and into a ditch.

Suarez was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officers do not think alcohol was involved.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Senate President Robert Stivers responds to Governor Beshear’s comments
The Breaks Interstate Park's potential of becoming a major outdoor recreation attraction is...
‘The sky is the limit’: City of Pikeville & Breaks Interstate Park given grant to collaborate and stimulate growth in the region

Latest News

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
The last original tenant of The Barn at The Summit is relocating.
Whiskey Bear bar expands, moves to new location
For Henderson, life’s a daily battle filled with symptoms like short-term memory and balance...
Lexington survivor makes a difference during Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting