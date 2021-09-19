UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash near Russell Cave Road and New Circle Road in Lexington.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Fayette County Coroner said 27-year-old Leonel Suarez was the only person in the car. Police aren’t sure what happened, besides the fact that the driver veered off the road and into a ditch.
Suarez was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Officers do not think alcohol was involved.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.