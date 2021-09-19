UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced on Facebook that Buford has been arrested and thanks everyone for their help in locating him.

-----

Bowling Green Police say they have issued a search warrant for the arrest of 69-year-old Barry Buford--who police say struck an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing from police 1st Degree.

Buford is 5′10″ 225 pounds and is driving a 2009 black Cadillac with tag number 785XLC.

Police say the officer received minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

If you know the location of Buford, call 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.