Advertisement

UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing from police 1st Degree.(BGPD)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced on Facebook that Buford has been arrested and thanks everyone for their help in locating him.

-----

Bowling Green Police say they have issued a search warrant for the arrest of 69-year-old Barry Buford--who police say struck an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing from police 1st Degree.

Buford is 5′10″ 225 pounds and is driving a 2009 black Cadillac with tag number 785XLC.

Police say the officer received minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

If you know the location of Buford, call 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
KSP: Two killed in crash in Bell County
Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
KSP Post 9's Ride for the Island event was hosted at Mineshaft Harley-Davidson in Pikeville and...
‘We definitely want to support that’: Bikers rev up to Ride for the Island in Pike County
Third annual "Piece Together" Car & Truck Show hosted at Perry County Park
Third annual “Piece Together” Car & Truck Show hosted at Perry County Park

Latest News

BGPD recruitment
BGPD aims to continue diversifying the department as recruitment process begins
Senior Pastor Jerry Lewis cuts a ribbon to celebrate the Freedom Christian Fellowship Church's...
Seven months after devastating floods, London church holds grand reopening
Lexington Fire Department kicks off week-long celebrations for their 150th anniversary.
Firefighters from across the state head to Lexington; join LFD’s 150th anniversary celebration
Funeral held for 11-month-old baby who died on Sept. 9th.
Funeral held for 11-month-old baby as HPD continues investigation
Knoxville Central High School cheerleaders teaching during Sunday's skill clinic.
Knoxville Central High student athletes making a difference in the community