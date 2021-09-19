Rounds of Heavy Rain Followed by Much Cooler Temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A majority of your Sunday was dry across the mountains, but thunderstorms have developed into this evening and more rain is on the way.

Tonight:

For most of us, we will see a brief line of heavy rain move through the region tonight from southeast to northwest. This will likely cause some brief ponding of water on roadways, may knock a few loose limbs down, and you might even see lightning or hear some rumbles of thunder. Once this line moves out, expect partly cloudy skies and some pretty dense fog to develop as we head into the overnight as temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Early Week:

As we roll into the new work week, expect a few chances of rain on Monday, especially later in the day, and better chances on Tuesday as a cold front rolls in. Any precipitation that moves in over the next few days has the potential to be on the heavy side thanks to all the moisture we have currently parked over our region. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Midweek and Beyond:

Once the cold front arrives on Wednesday (just in time for the start of Fall), we are going to see big changes to our weather pattern. Expect plenty of rain, overcast skies, and falling temperatures throughout the day. In fact, by the afternoon we may be struggling to get out of the 50s, it’s going to be chilly. An area of low pressure looks like it may develop along this front and continue our rain chances and cloudy skies into Thursday. Highs will likely be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. The cooler weather continues into next weekend, with another quick moving system potentially bringing us more rain and a reinforcing shot of cooler air on Saturday.

