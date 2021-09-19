One Harlan County native shares the stories of her family and upbringing with people all over the world

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Noe Swiesz, author and storyteller behind the Facebook page, “Journey of a Mountain Woman,” shares old stories of life in Harlan with folks across the globe.

Swiesz said that she has always had a passion for writing:

“Before I went to sleep at night, I was writing books in my head and I thought that was normal,” she said.

Swiesz had a humble upbringing in Harlan, which would later become an inspiration for her writing.

“I’ve had a lot of life experiences,” she said. “I try to turn them into positive things, even the bad experiences.”

Swiesz would go on to write and co-write a handful of published books, but it wasn’t until much later that she began sharing her own personal stories on Facebook, where “Journey of a Mountain Woman” began.

Sharing the funny times as well as the hardships, “Journey of a Mountain Woman” would grow to have 26,000 followers. Not only reaching people across the U.S., but gaining followers from Spain and Canada.

“And they identify with the way that I grew up. Either they’ve heard their grandparents or their parents talk about it or they’ve lived through it themselves,” she said.

Swiesz said she enjoys keeping the memory of her parents, grandparents, and those who came before her alive through her stories.

“I want them to remember these people. They were poor people. Their names were never in the paper. They will never be famous, but I try to give them a voice and I hope that I do that.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.