Nature Hop back in Lexington for fourth year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nature Hop was back in Lexington this weekend for its fourth year.

The event celebrated green spaces in Fayette County and focused on getting people outside.

“There are a lot of great ways that people might not think of to enjoy our green spaces here in Lexington,” said Tori Summey, City of Lexington Environmental Event Coordinator. “You might go for a run or enjoy playing at some Of the different play areas or fields. Still, you might not think to go out and use those spaces for arts and crafts outside,”

Lexington has over 100 green spaces, and as the seasons change to cooler months, it’s essential to go outside and enjoy all of the nature that Fayette County offers.

“There is embroidery in the park. A bluegrass printmaking demonstration was also outside. We have a night hike tonight. As well as some different historical tours,” said Summey.

There were even some events that people could do virtually, at home, or passively so you could safely socially distance and participate.

“We did a fully virtual event last year, so I’m happy this year we were able to bring back a lot of our well-loved events that are in-person while also having that virtual aspect as well, said Summey.”

One of the best parts of Nature Hop is that citizens of Lexington can submit any event they want to have, and the city will help you host the event in a green space.

“The events are citizen and organization lead, so Lexington fat county government actually host the event and gets everyone together, but anyone can submit an event, so that’s the beauty of this is that we have individuals who are hosting garden tours,” said Summey.

Yoga in the park was a hit Sunday. The organizers said that not only were they excited to hold the event this year, but they are eager for next year’s event as well.

