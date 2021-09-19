Advertisement

KSP: Two killed in crash in Bell County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a single vehicle crash on KY-66 in Bell County Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 2004 Kia was traveling east on KY-66 when it veered off the roadway into a ditch line. After striking the ditch line troopers say the Kia overturned ejecting the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

Both the driver, 48-year-old Michael Collett and passenger, 22-year-old Charles Upton suffered life-threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Deputy Coroner.

The crash is currently under investigation.

