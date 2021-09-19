Knoxville Central High student athletes making a difference in the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Central High School cheerleaders and football players spent time at the school’s football field on Sunday, having fun for a good cause.

The teams held a free skills clinic for young ones in the community.

Participants were asked to bring canned goods for entry of the clinic to help the school’s canned goods drive.

Student athletes Chase Adams and Trinity Jones said it feels good to be able to inspire young athletes while helping to feed the community.

“We just make them feel like they’re one of us. Having a good time, making them feel good. It’s important because we’re bringing the community together. You can see that at our games and stuff, how everyone comes together. That’s what we try to teach here at Central is Family,” shared Adams, a football player at Central.

“Having the platform that we do as high school cheerleaders, we’re able to help in different parts of the community that might not always get the help that they need. So it’s good to know that we’ll be there whenever they need us. My favorite thing would have to be the just seeing all of the kids smile and see how they look up to us and get to teach them new things,” said Jones.

You can help donate to the drive by dropping off canned goods to Knoxville Central High School.

The teams will continue collecting canned goods until September 23.

