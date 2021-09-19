Advertisement

Kiwanis Club in Hazard keeps carnival open, raising money for scholarships

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Black Gold Festival wrapped up, folks in the community still had an opportunity for fun.

To help raise money for their mission, members of the Kiwanis Club in Hazard kept the carnival open Sunday.

Club Member Scott May said they host a variety of events to help raise money for kids across the region.

“We do a lot of things for young people,” he said. “We provide money for scholarships from our proceeds from Black Gold and some of the other events.”

He said that mission is centered around community involvement.

“We ask our scholarship applicants to talk about community service, and the importance of community service, and how they can give back to their community.”

May said they want to make sure those in the Perry County community have a chance for success.

“We give scholarships to Perry Central High School, Hazard High School, Buckhorn High School, and also the Hazard Community and Technical College,” he said.

May said they saw less participation than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The more we make, the more we can spend for the community,” he said. “So, obviously I know the Black Gold Committee wanted to go ahead and sponsor this and it will help all the facets of the community.”

May said they kept up with tradition by keeping the carnival opened after the festival.

“We’ve had the carnival in conjunction with Black Gold. We’ve always had the fourth day,” he said. “They’ve been gracious enough at Casey’s Rides to stay around for the fourth day.”

Club officials said the carnival helped raise enough funds to replenish each high school scholarship and WYMT Annual Scholarship.

