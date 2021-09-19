“It’s not uncommon” : City of Jackson fire officials give update on recent fire

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Jackson Fire Officials were on the scene again Sunday of the fire that recently happened Friday.

The department was called to Main Street after receiving calls about the structure starting to smoke.

Firefighters arrived quickly and began spraying water to keep the area under control.

Fire Chief Chase Deaton said this was to be expected.

“It’s not uncommon, a building of this size to smolder for days,” he said. “Just a few hotspots here and there. We’ll probably be in and out for the next four or five days just making sure that it gets fully extinguished.”

Deaton said the second floor of the building has been torn down due to safety concerns.

He adds the property owners plan to completely tear down the structure.

However, he has not heard any word of what the plans for the property are moving forward.

The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation.

