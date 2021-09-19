Advertisement

‘Hank the Horse’ visits the Cynthiana library to encourage reading

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cynthiana celebrity made a stop at the Cynthiana-Harrison Public Library Saturday.

The Cynthiana-Harrison Public Library is full of books on horses but the four-legged friend wasn’t only on the pages. Hank the horse was there to inspire kids to find a love for reading.

“I grew up in a very small town and by going to the library, I learned how big the world was. And how much I wanted to explore it,” said Tammi Regan, who is Hank’s Owner.

Hank was there to promote the ‘Pages for a Purpose’ program. Through the program, kids can check out a library book and take it to Regan’s farm. Then they’re encouraged to read to Hank and the 11 other rescue horses.

“They can come and learn to be with a horse, love a horse, care for a horse and read to a horse. Hank loves to be read too.”

They also encourage children to get a library card, and Hank got his very own.

Through the ‘Pages for a Purpose’ program, Hank will go to libraries and schools across the region. Hank will also visit nursing homes and ring the bell for the salvation army this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Senate President Robert Stivers responds to Governor Beshear’s comments
The Breaks Interstate Park's potential of becoming a major outdoor recreation attraction is...
‘The sky is the limit’: City of Pikeville & Breaks Interstate Park given grant to collaborate and stimulate growth in the region

Latest News

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
The last original tenant of The Barn at The Summit is relocating.
Whiskey Bear bar expands, moves to new location
For Henderson, life’s a daily battle filled with symptoms like short-term memory and balance...
Lexington survivor makes a difference during Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash