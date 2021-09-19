AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.

Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.

No. 2 Georgia had no problem with South Carolina and received the other three first-place votes.

No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five.

No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.

Kentucky received only 12 votes after their close win over Chattanooga.

RANK TEAM RECORD VOTES PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (59) (3-0) 1,547 1 2 Georgia (3) (3-0) 1,491 2 3 Oregon (3-0) 1,385 4 4 Oklahoma (3-0) 1,302 3 5 Iowa (3-0) 1,298 5 6 Penn State (3-0) 1,197 10 7 Texas A&M (3-0) 1,158 7 8 Cincinnati (3-0) 1,145 8 9 Clemson (2-1) 1,074 6 10 Ohio State (2-1) 976 9 11 Florida (2-1) 930 11 12 Notre Dame (3-0) 874 12 13 Ole Miss (3-0) 717 17 14 Iowa State (2-1) 664 14 15 BYU (3-0) 603 23 16 Arkansas (3-0) 537 20 17 Coastal Carolina (3-0) 526 16 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 513 18 19 Michigan (3-0) 456 25 20 Michigan State (3-0) 389 _ 21 North Carolina (2-1) 306 21 22 Fresno State (3-1) 201 _ 23 Auburn (2-1) 166 22 24 UCLA (2-1) 142 13 25 Kansas State (3-0) 127 _

Also receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1