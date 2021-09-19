Advertisement

AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) between Auburn and Penn State at Beaver...
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) between Auburn and Penn State at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.

Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.

No. 2 Georgia had no problem with South Carolina and received the other three first-place votes.

No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five.

No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.

Kentucky received only 12 votes after their close win over Chattanooga.

RANKTEAMRECORDVOTESPREVIOUS
1Alabama (59)(3-0)1,5471
2Georgia (3)(3-0)1,4912
3Oregon(3-0)1,3854
4Oklahoma(3-0)1,3023
5Iowa(3-0)1,2985
6Penn State(3-0)1,19710
7Texas A&M(3-0)1,1587
8Cincinnati(3-0)1,1458
9Clemson(2-1)1,0746
10Ohio State(2-1)9769
11Florida(2-1)93011
12Notre Dame(3-0)87412
13Ole Miss(3-0)71717
14Iowa State(2-1)66414
15BYU(3-0)60323
16Arkansas(3-0)53720
17Coastal Carolina(3-0)52616
18Wisconsin(1-1)51318
19Michigan(3-0)45625
20Michigan State(3-0)389_
21North Carolina(2-1)30621
22Fresno State(3-1)201_
23Auburn(2-1)16622
24UCLA(2-1)14213
25Kansas State(3-0)127_

Also receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

Most Read

Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Senate President Robert Stivers responds to Governor Beshear’s comments
The Breaks Interstate Park's potential of becoming a major outdoor recreation attraction is...
‘The sky is the limit’: City of Pikeville & Breaks Interstate Park given grant to collaborate and stimulate growth in the region

Latest News

UPIKE handles Bluefield in season opener
Jackson County picks up first win of season, beats Jenkins 44-8
Bethel was handled by Union in Barbourville, 50-15
Big runs by Wright, Johnson not enough as Bulldogs drops home opener
Four-star defender, Tyreese Fearby commits to Kentucky