AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.
Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia had no problem with South Carolina and received the other three first-place votes.
No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five.
No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.
Kentucky received only 12 votes after their close win over Chattanooga.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|VOTES
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (59)
|(3-0)
|1,547
|1
|2
|Georgia (3)
|(3-0)
|1,491
|2
|3
|Oregon
|(3-0)
|1,385
|4
|4
|Oklahoma
|(3-0)
|1,302
|3
|5
|Iowa
|(3-0)
|1,298
|5
|6
|Penn State
|(3-0)
|1,197
|10
|7
|Texas A&M
|(3-0)
|1,158
|7
|8
|Cincinnati
|(3-0)
|1,145
|8
|9
|Clemson
|(2-1)
|1,074
|6
|10
|Ohio State
|(2-1)
|976
|9
|11
|Florida
|(2-1)
|930
|11
|12
|Notre Dame
|(3-0)
|874
|12
|13
|Ole Miss
|(3-0)
|717
|17
|14
|Iowa State
|(2-1)
|664
|14
|15
|BYU
|(3-0)
|603
|23
|16
|Arkansas
|(3-0)
|537
|20
|17
|Coastal Carolina
|(3-0)
|526
|16
|18
|Wisconsin
|(1-1)
|513
|18
|19
|Michigan
|(3-0)
|456
|25
|20
|Michigan State
|(3-0)
|389
|_
|21
|North Carolina
|(2-1)
|306
|21
|22
|Fresno State
|(3-1)
|201
|_
|23
|Auburn
|(2-1)
|166
|22
|24
|UCLA
|(2-1)
|142
|13
|25
|Kansas State
|(3-0)
|127
|_
Also receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1