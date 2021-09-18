Weekend Forecast: Shower Chances Increase and a Fall Feel is Coming Soon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few scattered showers will dot the skies across eastern Kentucky this weekend, but better rain chances and much cooler temperatures are on the way.

The Rest of the Weekend:

Tropical moisture is flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico into the region and will continue to bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few rounds of rain through the remainder of the weekend. It shouldn’t be a washout, but just keep the umbrellas handy as those showers could pop up at any point, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm and humidity will remain high through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s. Watch out for some patchy dense fog for your Sunday morning.

The Extended Forecast:

The big weather story this week is going to be a cold front that should cross across the Ohio Valley into the Appalachian Mountains late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Ahead of this front, we will see more showers and some slightly cooler temperatures thanks to an increase of clouds on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and we’re calling for a 40% coverage of rain across the area on Monday.

Now that rain coverage and chance will go up on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front passes over our neck of the woods. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies on both days with periods of scattered showers. Some of that rain could be heavy at times and we will potentially deal with a few thunderstorms as the front passes. Now as this front crosses on Wednesday, we’re going to get one of those weird situations where the temperatures will fall throughout the day. We will be in the 70s just after midnight on Wednesday and fall into the 60s during the day.

Then a blast of fall air moves in behind the front. Dust off your sweaters, get the slower cookers ready for chili and soup, cause it’s going to feel like October late this week. We’re talking highs on Thursday and Friday in the 60s with lows in the 40s!

