‘We definitely want to support that’: Bikers rev up to Ride for the Island in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Sep. 18, Kentucky State Police Post 9 held its annual Ride for the Island event to raise funds for Trooper Island.

“It’s actually a 20-year tradition. Post 9 has been hosting motorcycle rides for a long time,” said KSP Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Michael Coleman “Due to COVID and a couple of other things we took a few years off but our goal this year is to bring it back, revamp it, and have it better than ever.”

The event, which sees bikers from across the region come together to help KSP’s Trooper Island, rode throughout Pike and Floyd County for a good cause and some great scenery. According to attendees, it’s an event and a cause that the biker community can really stand by.

“I’m with Hillbilly Christmas in July and we’ve supported Trooper Island for years, even before we start our ride,” said local biker Jimmy Kinney. “Great event and something we really want to stand behind.”

Trooper Island takes kids to an island that was donated to KSP and helps them learn valuable life lessons and form relationships with troopers and other campers. It also lets kids be kids in a safe environment.

“Every post takes 32 kids to Trooper Island, 16 boys and 16 girls, and they get to spend a week down there,” said Trooper Coleman “Camping, canoeing, kayaking, playing football, basketball with all the troopers. It helps build a bond with the troopers and the children that live right here in this community.”

The camp is something even the bikers can get excited about.

“I haven’t been to Trooper Island. I would really love to go one of these days, and maybe I will,” said Kinney. “From what I’ve been told it’s a great place and it’s good for the kids and we definitely want to support that.”

Trooper Coleman also said if your child is interested in attending Trooper Island to contact KSP Post 9 by phone at (606) 432-7711.

