UK holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic before football game

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation had the chance to get vaccinated before Saturday’s UK football game.

UK Healthcare gave out COVID-19 shots to anyone who wanted them. Officials set up the clinic right next to the tailgating area. They said it was all about convenience.

“A lot of people with you know their work schedules they haven’t been able to make it to some of the clinics we’ve been offering at UK, so just being here on a Saturday makes it more possible,” said UK clinical pharmacist Diana Clunk.

People at the clinic could get their first, second, or even third dose of the vaccine, depending on their eligibility. The clinic offered Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines.

UK’s Executive Associate Athletics Director Jason Schlafer said he hoped the clinic would encourage football fans.

Workers said they only expected a few people to take up the offer Saturday, but Schlafer said even one person vaccinated is a success.

“I think we all know that the vaccine is the path out of the pandemic, so when the college of pharmacy worked with the provost office and approached athletics, it was a no-brainer for us to step up,” Schlafer said.

