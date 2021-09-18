Advertisement

Third annual "Piece Together" Car & Truck Show hosted at Perry County Park(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third annual “Piece Together” Car & Truck Show was held Saturday.

Hosted by Banzai Cruisers at Perry County Park, the event served to help raise money for those dealing with autism.

People from across the region brought their vehicles to show off.

Event Coordinator J.R. Hendrickson said it was an event that hit close to home.

“I’ve worked with disabled folks for 16 years and I finally got away from that to help kids,” he said. “That’s just something that touches my heart, autism, I’ve always worked with autism folks.”

Hendrickson said the show had an amazing turnout and wanted to thank everyone who participated.

The event began at 9 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

Banzai Cruisers raised more than $1,600.

