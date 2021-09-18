Advertisement

Pikeville defeats Belfry, Pirates drop to 0-4

By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in 20 years, the Pikeville Panthers have a four-game winning streak over archival Belfry, beating them in a shutout 29-0.

The Panthers (4-0) were led by quarterback Isaac McNamee who in the first quarter broke the Pikeville record for career passing touchdowns. McNamee was also named MVP of the ARH Bowl.

“It feels really good,” said PHS head coach Chris McNamee. “I think coming in here tonight and performing like we did, especially defensively, I thought it was a great win for our program....it’s a great feeling because we know that they’re a great football program so to get a couple wins out of that is just icing on the cake.”

With the loss, Belfry (0-4) is in the midst of their first five-game losing streak since 1970. The streak is the longest in Pirate head coach Phillip Haywood’s tenure.

Pikeville returns to action next weekend at Lexington Chrisitan. Belfry will look to rebound Magoffin County next weekend as they start district play.

