Advertisement

Ohio Valley Wrestling comes to Clay County High School to partner with “Take 1 for the Team” vaccination campaign

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Spectacular took place at Clay County High School Friday, September 17th, offering community members free entertainment and a chance to get vaccinated.

The “Take 1 for the Team” vaccination campaign was created by Volunteers of America Mid-States, Advent Health, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, and several other Clay County community leaders and organizations. After holding several vaccination clinics in the Clay County area, organizers decided to come up with an even more creative idea to encourage Clay Countians to get vaccinated:

“As we started thinking about what are some exciting and unique ways to engage the community and have them consider getting vaccinated, one of the great ideas that came up was to host a wrestling match,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.

Those attending the match were able to present proof of vaccination in order to be entered in a drawing for $500. Organizers gave ten $500 prizes at the end of the night.

“So, we already have a couple of folks who have raised their hand to say ‘let me be a leader, let me take one for the team and let me see if I can get some others like me excited to follow my lead,’” said Hancock.

Two of the leaders to “Take 1 for the Team” and get vaccinated in the ring were OVW wrestler Brandon Espinsoa and local musician William Stivers.

”It’s great to get it done, I know the positives of it and you know, the impact it could have on the community, whether it’s here or like, in my hometown in St. Louis, so I just you know, definitely want to help out as much as I can,” said Espinosa.

Organizers were pleased with the event and say they hope to host even more creative vaccination opportunities for Clay Countians in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue
No one injured following early morning fire in Breathitt County
Senate President Robert Stivers responds to Governor Beshear’s comments
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Officials release more info about police officer exposed to illegal drugs
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen

Latest News

The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
Weekend Forecast: Shower Chances Increase and a Fall Feel is Coming Soon
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first...
Cats hold off Chattanooga
Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they...
IU Health: 125 no longer employed after declining vaccine