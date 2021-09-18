Advertisement

Martin County football honors Jim Matney during Friday’s game

Martin County gesture
Martin County gesture(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County football team honored one of the area’s most significant faces during its game against Joe Chirico and George Rogers Clark on Friday.

Current Johnson Central football coach and former Sheldon Clark coach Jim Matney is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19. He has been unable to coach the Golden Eagles for two weeks as he fights for his life.

To pay tribute, Martin County football coach Josh Muncy and his staff decided that the team would don stickers on their helmets with the initials “JM” for the foreseeable future. There was also a group prayer held with both teams participating. at midfield.

Muncy said that after he was informed of his former wrestling coach’s condition, the decision was an easy one.

“He means a lot to a lot of people in this county and he was a very inspirational guy when he was here. You wouldn’t have to look far in this stadium to find somebody that says he touched their lives and is spurs them to be a better person,” Muncy said. “So, as much as he gave to our community we just want to give back and let everybody know that we’re thinking about him.”

