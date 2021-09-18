Advertisement

Man shot in arm; police search for suspects

Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on scene of a shooting on Clay Avenue.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. of a man who had been shot.

CPD says one male has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police are now searching for three males.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

