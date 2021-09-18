Lexington first responders host job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders are working to recruit more people to their industry.

Lexington’s Department of Public Safety hosted a job fair Saturday. Many public safety divisions, including police, corrections officers, telecommunications, and code enforcement officers, are now hiring.

Dominic Digeronimo said he plans to apply for a job within public safety.

“I’ve been interested in being a part of Lexington Fire or EMT for a while,” he said. “My current job, I work for Wild Health as a COVID-19 tester and vaccine giver. Just something about helping and being in the medical field sort of switched.”

Major Carrie Wilburn, the bureau commander for the recruiting division of the Lexington Fire Department, said she encourages people to make a career change if it’s the right decision for them.

“We always say, if you want to make a difference in the community, if you want to find a way to give back or you feel like last year and this year during the pandemic, you’re in a job that you feel is unfulfilling, and you’re wanting to find a way to give back to the community, this is a great opportunity,” Wilburn said.

The Lexington Fire Department is accepting applications later this year. Those interested can fill out an interest form online now. Police and corrections are currently looking to fill officer positions.

“Particularly with the young people, that’s the future of the fire or police department, and we need those people to continue to do what we do and to continue to serve the citizens of Lexington,” Wilburn said.

She said a job fair back in August brought out a good-sized crowd full of potential first responders.

“We did have some success with that, so that’s why we decided to offer another public safety job fair,” Wilburn said.

It boils down to helping people.

“There’s always going to be a need. Someone’s always going to need help either with a burning house, or someone got shot or stabbed or an overdose,” Digeronimo said. “You’re always going to be needed.”

Wilburn said she hopes to see people like Digeronimo apply for open positions.

