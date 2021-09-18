Advertisement

Lawsuit: Blind man, guide dog forced from N. Carolina mall

(Hanes Mall Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An advocacy group for disabled people has filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina police department saying a blind man and his guide dog were ordered by police to leave a store at a local mall.

Disability Rights North Carolina filed the lawsuit on behalf of Wilmer Oliva in connection with an incident at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem in November 2020.

According to the lawsuit, a store manager wanted Oliva removed because he had the dog with him.

Winston-Salem police officers told Oliva to leave the store or face a trespassing charge.

A police spokesperson said the city would release a statement.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death
The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Senate President Robert Stivers responds to Governor Beshear’s comments
The Breaks Interstate Park's potential of becoming a major outdoor recreation attraction is...
‘The sky is the limit’: City of Pikeville & Breaks Interstate Park given grant to collaborate and stimulate growth in the region

Latest News

Unemployment
Pandemic-related unemployment benefits slated to end in September
The last original tenant of The Barn at The Summit is relocating.
Whiskey Bear bar expands, moves to new location
For Henderson, life’s a daily battle filled with symptoms like short-term memory and balance...
Lexington survivor makes a difference during Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash