Kentucky escapes Chattanooga, 28-23

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasnt’ pretty, but the Wildcats got out to their first 3-0 start in three years with a 28-23 win over Chattanooga.

Kentucky (3-0) started out strong, scoring touchdowns on two of their first three drives, but turnovers impacted the Cats later on.

Early in the second quarter, a Will Levis interception led to a Mocs field goal to keep it 14-10, UK.

The Mocs (1-2) then continued to get on the board with a couple of field goals, taking the lead 16-14.

A 94-yard interception return saved by the Cats saved the game late.

The Wildcats will get back to action with their first road trip against South Carolina next weekend. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

