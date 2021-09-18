‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 33-year old Kristen Smith died in June 2021 as a mother of two and a soon-to-be college graduate. Her family and friends are now looking for answers.

Originally deemed a suicide, family and friends say her death seems suspicious and say there are many rumors surrounding her death. They are now searching for the truth.

On Saturday, Sep. 18, a small protest was held in front of the Floyd County Justice Center in Prestonsburg in Smith’s honor as well as to shed light and bring awareness to her case and her death.

“These days and times, you don’t know who’s telling the truth and who isn’t,” said Evella McGuire, Kristen Smith’s mother. “I just want answers. Not here says, not somebody said this, not somebody said that. I want answers and I’m not gonna stop till I get them.”

Kentucky State Police Post 9 has confirmed that the case is still active and under investigation. The family also plans to have a second protest in Smith’s honor in mid-to-late October.

