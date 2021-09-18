Four-star defender, Tyreese Fearby commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star edge rusher Tyreese Fearby has committed to Kentucky. Wisconsin, Auburn, Miami, Arizona State and South Carolina were among the others to offer.

Fearbry is Kentucky’s second-highest-rated commit behind offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin. According to 247 Sports, UK’s recruiting class is now ranked No. 24 nationally.

