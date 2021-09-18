Advertisement

The 2021 Black Gold Festival in Hazard comes to a close

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last day of the 2021 Black Gold Festival has been filled with food trucks, vendors, the annual Black Gold Festival parade, and live music.

Although this year’s festival looks a bit different than it has in the past, festival organizers say they are happy with how things have turned out:

“We’re just so glad to be able to provide something for the community,” said Terry Feltner, Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman. “Next year will be bigger and better.”

The festival committee has had several obstacles to overcome given COVID-19, but Feltner said if she had to put into words how this weekend has been, she said she would describe it as “awesome”:

“We understand our crowds were down a little bit, and that’s understandable, but those who have come have done everything possible to keep themselves safe and it’s not been packed to the point where you felt unsafe, so, you know we feel like God has blessed us and we’re truly thankful for that,” said Feltner.

The 2021 Black Gold Festival will finish off Saturday, September 18th, with live music, taking place at the amphitheater next to Hazard City Hall.

