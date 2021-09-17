Weekend Forecast: Summer’s last gasp before fall settles into the mountains next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! We are heading into the weekend on a warm note, but some big changes are coming, especially when it comes to temperatures.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start off on a cool note this morning, with most areas waking up in the 60s outside. There could be some patchy dense fog, so watch out for that. Otherwise, I think we’re mainly dry again today with a mix of sun and clouds.

I do think if you’re heading out to the Black Gold Festival in Hazard or the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week with Bell County taking on Whitley County, you should pack the umbrella, just in case. Some afternoon pop-up showers could roll through the region at times. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with more clouds trying to build in late. Some rain chances are possible as we drop back into the mid to upper 60s for lows.

Weekend Forecast

We are now starting to get a clearer picture of what will happen after we see the last gasp of summer heat this weekend, ironically just days before fall officially starts.

I think we see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times both weekend days. Rain chances stay low, but they will be around. Keep that in mind if you are out and about Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid-80s before dropping into the upper 60s both nights.

Extended Forecast

Starting next week, all major models are showing a cooling trend and not just a normal one ... a BIG one. As of now, it looks like a major cold front will swing through here on Tuesday and Wednesday and that will do two things. It will increase our rain chances and it will send our temperatures down and quick. By the middle of next week, the GFS and EURO are trying to show daytime highs near 70. Yes, you read that right. Fall officially starts Wednesday at 3:20 p.m., so it looks like it will be here right on time.

