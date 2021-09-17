Warm through the weekend, cooling down next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast remains warm and muggy through the weekend, but a cold front brings cooler, drier air by next week.

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay partly cloudy through tonight. A few showers are possible during the early evening hours, but most of us stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s. We will also keep an eye out for patchy fog through the overnight hours.

The forecast doesn’t change much on Saturday. We remain under partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon. It will be another warm day as high temperatures reach the mid-80s.

On Saturday night, mostly cloudy skies continue. A stray shower or two is possible, but the majority of us will be dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s.

Soggy Start to the Work Week

Rain chances begin to increase on Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day. We stay under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Showers and storms stick around into Tuesday. Again, we stay under mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the upper-70s with lows falling into the lower-60s.

A cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Showers will be likely during the first half of your Wednesday, but we dry out and clear out as the day goes on. High temperatures reach the lower-70s with cooler, drier air beginning to settle into our region.

Behind the Front... Feeling like Fall

Temperatures drop like a rock behind the cold front.

We start out in the lower-50s on Thursday morning under mostly sunny skies. We stay mostly sunny and dry throughout the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

On Friday morning, many locations across the mountains could wake up in the mid-to-upper-40s! Another beautiful day is in store as we stay dry under mostly sunny skies with lower humidity.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.