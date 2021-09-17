Advertisement

Vette’s, hot rods, and Families charity car show is back next weekend

Vettes, Hot Rods and Families
Vettes, Hot Rods and Families(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vettes, Hot Rods and Families is the annual fundraising event of the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club benefitting the America Cancer Society, Salvation Army Food Bank, and Bellwood.

The event is FREE to the public. Car Show registration is a $20 per vehicle donation with 100% of the entry fee going directly to the charities.

It takes place September 25 at GM Corvette Assembly Plant.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
“Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen
Tim Breeding funeral
Letcher County community mourns loss of local business owner
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky School Board Association
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included

Latest News

The Kentucky Transformational Employment Program officially launched on September 14.
New program to target workforce participation
Protesters gather in Glasgow to protest for their "Right to Try" treatments not specified for...
Glasgow protesters gather for ‘right to try’ different treatments
Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced an historic $26 billion settlement...
National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action results in over $1.4 billion in losses
Students said they were excited to grow their own food.
Lexington students get hands-on agriculture tech training